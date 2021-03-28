PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Drivers got caught up in miles of delays Sunday on the southbound lanes of I-17 after a brush fire caused slowing in the area near Cordes Junction.
Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) officials said very heavy traffic on Interstate 17 southbound near Cordes Junction is causing about a 10 mile backup from milepost 267 to milepost 257.
I-17 SB, between Cordes Junction and Sunset Point: Heavy traffic - there is a brush fire in the area. The fire is NOT blocking the freeway. #I17 #Aztraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) March 29, 2021
Don't be surprised by unplanned incidents; download the free ADOT Alerts app now: https://t.co/jUswK20GTJ pic.twitter.com/e97ahOaM3y
Officials with Daisy Mountain Fire and Medical say their crews made quick work of the 2-acre fire near Badger Springs. They were assisted by firefighters from Mayer Fire Department.
There are no lanes blocked by the fire crews, but their activity is causing some slow travel. There is no estimated time for the traffic to clear.
Our crews along with Mayer Fire Department made quick work of this 2 acre brush fire this afternoon on SB I-17 near Badger Springs Rd. Wildland season is here. pic.twitter.com/iUtrjjPvNk— Daisy Mtn Fire & Medical (@DaisyMtnFire) March 28, 2021