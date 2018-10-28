PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is looking for two suspects who robbed an area store earlier this month.
The robbery happened back on Oct. 10 at the Family Dollar store, located near the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
According to Silent Witness, two suspects stole some store items.
One of the suspects tried to kick open the door while the other suspect pushed the clerk out of the way.
Silent Witness said that both suspects got away on their bikes.
Police are describing the suspects as the following:
Suspect #1: Hispanic male, about 30 years old. Is about 5 feet 10 inches, weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, moustache. He has a goatee and was seen wearing a Black AZ Cardinals jersey, dark shorts, long white socks and black shoes.
Suspect #2: Hispanic male, about 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches, weighs about 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts with white logos on sides, white socks, black and white shoes, black baseball cap with logo and a large chain around his neck.
If you have any information regarding this case you may contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.
Silent Witness needs your help to find out who, or where, the suspects who committed this crime are. If your info leads to their arrest you would be eligible for up to $1,000 cash completely anonymous! Log onto https://t.co/7YWRapaD3B or call 480-Witness to submit an anon tip. pic.twitter.com/hY1gsa0CIi— Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) October 27, 2018
