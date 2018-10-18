AGUILA (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday released photos of the hourslong operation to rescue a man who had fallen into a mine shaft and was trapped for days.

MCSO also released video of the rescue and the 911 call that put the operation into action.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.