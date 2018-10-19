SEDONA (3TV/CBS 5) − If you've been lucky enough to drive through beautiful Sedona, there is a home perched alongside the towns beautiful mountains. It's not just any old house.
"I got a lot of great pictures with movie stars! Often people will say, 'Ah, you were blonde, you were on bicycles," says Terrie Frankel, one of the famous DoubleMint Twins in the commercials from the '70s and '80s. Terrie's sister, Jennie, passed away in 2010.
"I light a candle for my twin sister 3 to 5 times a day because I miss her and I love her," says Frankel.
Before Jennie's death, these two had quite the ride in Hollywood. It started with that commercial.
"We were on Geraldo twice. Our father was a stage door father, he would take us everywhere to perform," says Frankel. "The DoubleMint thing has really evolved into this Americana historic thing. To us it wasn't that big a deal."
The popular commercials led them to countless work in front and behind the cameras, producing movies, books, TV shows.
So how did they end up in Sedona?
"My twin sister bought a home in the Village of Oak Creek," says Frankel. "I'm like, 'It's so beautiful.' I'm looking up at this house, I said to my sister, 'I want to meet the people who own that house one day.'"
As fate would have it, years later during a shoot at the iconic Dome house in Sedona, Frankel and her sister met the man who owned this house.
Frankel ended up marrying that man and she's lived here now for more than two decades. The story of this home doesn't stop there. Lucille Ball's piano is here. Frankel bought it from one of her family members, who still lives in Arizona.
"Lucy did not own the house. Lucy owned the entire hillside and someone in her family owned the house, " says Frankel.
This home is now known as 'The House of Seven Arches.' Among the arches, a Lucy Mannequin and DoubleMint Twins mannequins that you can spot from street level.
Frankel invites tourists to come in, look around, and learn the story of this little slice of Hollywood nestled inside of Arizona's beautiful red rocks.
"I was lucky, I was lucky. I ran out of places to pinch myself," says Frankel.
