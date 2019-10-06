PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- If you are one of the tens of thousands using Lyft or Uber to go to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, you may start seeing higher prices in the near future.
The airport subcommittee wants to increase rates as much as $5 for pick-ups and drop-offs starting in 2020.
If it passes, it would make Sky Harbor one of the most expensive airports for rideshare users.
It passed the infrastructure subcommittee last week.
Airport officials say that rideshare operators and other commercial operators will also be given the option of using remote locations for drop-off and pick-ups and paying lower fees.
Sky Harbor isn't the only airport in the nation changing how they handle rideshare companies.
LAX recently announced that they will be making sweeping changes on where the cars can go.
Sky Harbor's proposal is scheduled to go to the Phoenix City Council on Oct. 16.