PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We spoke with passengers at Sky Harbor Airport after they disembarked a Boeing 737 Max 8 about their perception of the safety of the aircraft.
"I walked out and saw the plane and thought, 'This is not a normal 37. This is a Max,'" said Scott Simon, who flew from Burbank to Phoenix Tuesday. In front of his seat was a placard confirming he was flying on a Boeing 737 Max 8.
"You feel relieved that you made it, that’s all," Simon said.
Several airlines are still flying Boeing 737 Max 8 jets in and out of Sky Harbor, despite two deadly crashes involving the aircraft.
Southwest Airlines is one of them sending us a statement saying:
"We are not providing any interviews at this time. We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of the MAX 8. We don’t have any changes planned to our MAX 8 operations."
"It looked like one of the other newer ones I've been on before," said Robert Kydd.
He said he didn't even know he was flying on a Max 8, but said he didn't feel any less safe.
"I have no idea what happened with the flight before what caused that problem," Kydd said.
There are calls for the FAA to ground the aircraft. The Association of Flight Attendants is issuing one of them, saying public confidence must be restored.
"I would say for the public’s sense of calm, yes, but I don’t know if the flight training or what the real issues are," Simon said of the push to ground the aircraft.
"Grounding a fleet of airliners is not something you do lightly," said professor William Waldock of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott.
He said the flight recorder holds key information.
"Until we get that information, it's hard to really come up with a way to fix things," Waldock said.
