PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Are you traveling over Memorial Day? Sky Harbor is offering a coupon to visitors who park in Terminal 3 or Terminal 4 garages.
Between May 22 and 29 you will pay $20 a day to park in these garages. Go to skyharbor.com/parkingcoupon to take advantage of this deal.
[RELATED: American Airlines adds Mexico flight out of Phoenix Sky Harbor]
If you're looking to save even more money, and you don't mind parking away from Sky Harbor, there are several parking areas off property where you can get parking for half the price.
[RELATED: Sky Harbor could use buses to solve overcrowding in terminals]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.