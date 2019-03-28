PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Passengers may soon have to board a bus to board an airplane at Sky Harbor International Airport.
The airport is looking to cut down on the congestion at its terminals and buses could be the solution.
The idea is buses will take passengers to their planes instead of having them board at a standard gate, taking up space in the process.
Seattle and Salt Lake City already do it, and Phoenix could be next.
[WATCH: Buses may be used to clear congestion at Sky Harbor]
The proposal comes as 45 million people flew out of Sky Harbor last year, making 2018 the busiest year on record.
Airport workers said the buses would initially be used in the event of major cancellations and disruptions.
In a few years, however, they could be the fix for crowded terminals.
(1) comment
How about build a bigger terminal instead?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.