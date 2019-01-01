PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix metro area is under a freeze warning and the area just saw the coldest night since 2013.
The low at Sky Harbor Airport on Wednesday morning was only 30 degrees. The coldest morning since January 2013, when the airport hit 29 degrees.
If you haven't already, it's time to think about the four 'Ps' of cold safety: pets, plants, pipes and people.
Bring your pets inside and cover any plants that could be damaged by the cold temperatures.
If you do plan to cover your plants, use sheets, blankets or burlap. Don't use plastic because it can actually make your plants colder. Remove plant covering in the morning as prolonged coverage can do harm to the plants.
Exposed pipes should also be covered to prevent freezing. And check in on elderly friends and neighbors to make sure their heaters are safe and functioning.
Aaah yes, global warming. When will algore write a book about the coming ice age, and of course blame it on humans.
