PHOENIX (AP) -- Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has been especially busy this year with a new record of close to 45 million travelers.
Over the last two years the airport has continued to see growth in the number of travelers flying in and out.
Airport officials contributed the growth to the state's economy and appeal as a travel destination.
Phoenix Airport has its busy season in the spring with students on break and popular events such as Major League Baseball’s spring training.
