PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Who's the cutest doggie you'll see while flying the friendly skies?
The folks at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix hope your answer is "Alfie!"
The Sky Harbor TSA pup is in the running to be voted "TSA’s Cutest K9."
The Transportation Security Administration is asking the public to help determine its cutest K9 in honor of National Dog Day, Monday, Aug. 26.
The TSA Cutest K9 contest features four “top dog” finalists, including Phoenix dog, Alfie.
Voting is open on the TSA Instagram account until 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
The winner will be announced on Monday on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.
TSA’s four cutest K9 candidates are “Muk” from Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, “Figor” from Chicago Midway International Airport, “Alfie” from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and “Donna” from St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The canine teams are most often seen at an airport working at security checkpoints and assisting with the TSA screenings.
Because explosives are known to be the greatest threat to the aviation system, these highly-trained canines are an effective tool to deter and detect explosive materials.
TSA currently has more than 1,000 explosives detection canine teams deployed nationwide tasked with screening passengers, cargo, mass-transit and maritime systems and supporting other security missions.
Each dog is specially trained to detect the scent of explosive materials. The dogs are paired with TSA handlers and use their keen sense of smell when working in and around travelers and their belongings in busy airports.
While TSA canines are sociable, they are working dogs and they should not be petted or fed by anyone except their handlers.
Do you love #dogs? Visit our @instagram account TODAY for our 2019 Cutest K9 Contest! Hurry now. Less then 12 hours to vote for your favorite from our four furry finalists. The winner will be announced on Monday for #NationalDogDay! pic.twitter.com/OzOOGTKZmX— TSA (@TSA) August 23, 2019