Big honors for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
A new study has ranked the airport among the top 10 airports in the U.S.
Each year, Condé Nast Traveler ranks the best airlines, according to a reader's choice survey.
Coming in at No. 7 on the list, Sky Harbor had plenty for travelers to like.
The airport hosts two of the country’s largest airlines—American and Southwest.
Sky Harbor also features a recently completed renovation of Terminal 4, with dozens of new restaurants and bars, many of which (like Cowboy Ciao and Blanco Taco) are influenced by the Valley's local food scene.
New international flights, such as Condor's nonstop service to Frankfurt and American's upcoming launch of seasonal flights to Heathrow, are bringing Europe closer to the American Southwest.
Fliers also like the airport's easy access and uncrowded feel.
The top 10 airports on Condé Nast’s list:
- 10. Baltimore-Washington International Airport
- 9. George Bush Intercontinental Airport
- 8. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
- 7. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport
- 6. Detroit Metro Airport
- 5. Tampa International Airport
- 4. Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport
- 3. Bradley International Airport
- 2. Portland (Oregon) International Airport
- 1. Indianapolis International Airport
