PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released a composite sketch of a man who is accused of attempting to kidnap an 11-year-old girl in Phoenix in early April.
The 11-year-old girl was on her way to school when a man in a black hoodie approached her from behind near 21st Avenue and Union Hills Drive.
According to police, the man grabbed her right arm and pulled it behind her back as he placed his other arm over her face.
The man, who was a stranger to the little girl, began to speak to the girl when a witness knocked the man down and told him to leave her alone.
The witness then pointed a handgun at the man. Police said the man fled the scene.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Phoenix PD: Attempted kidnapping foiled by good Samaritan with gun]
The suspect is described as a black male with green eyes, a stud-style nose ring in his left nostril and wearing a black hoodie.
Police said detectives have begun canvasing the area, attempting to identify the suspect.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Phoenix police at 602-534-2121 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.