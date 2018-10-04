(3TV/CBS 5) − He's known by his friends as "Krazie Legz" and once you see Ernie Ibarra in action you might understand why.
Ibarra was born with caudal regression syndrome, causing an abnormal development of the spine. He's never been able to walk upright, his legs are tucked beneath him.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Good Morning Arizona]
"My legs are a little bit different. They're smaller, they're webbed from my ankle to a little bit below my bottom and I'm not able to stretch my legs out," says the 31-year-old.
Ibarra is living life without limitations despite being limited physically. He got his first skateboard at age 3 and by 9 he fell in love with skating.
"I had seen Tony Hawk skateboarding. He was busting his first 900, I had never seen anything like that," he said. "I always read in my skateboard magazine and I was like I want to be that, I want to do something like that"
And so he did. When he's skating, the worries of the world disappear. Ernie can just be Ernie. He feels normal, feels free and most importantly feels like anything is possible. Since he was a child, his mom instilled that in him.
"I can be anything I wanted to be. Don't ever let my abnormality stop me," he said.
Those words ring in his ears constantly after losing her last month.
"I'm trying. I'm going to show her I can do it!" he said.
Since joining Instagram five months ago, he's accumulated quite the following. Some fans show up to watch him skate. Mateo Valenzuela was "Insta Inspired" after seeing some of Ernie's videos.
"I saw some Instagram posts on him. He was doing some crazy stuff and at first I was like, 'dang that's crazy, he doesn't have legs and he's doing this.' It makes me think if someone with no legs can do it, I can do it," says the 16-year-old.
Although Ernie doesn't see himself as inspiring, he hopes he's at least inspiring to his two sons.
He and his wife live a normal life, work, home and football practice for the kids. However, when he gets on his board, that's when he turns into "Krazie Legz," killing the course and just trying to be one of the guys.
"It's cool to see them bust a trick and then to see me try to copy that trick. If I can copy that trick, it's just as cool. I can do that on my hands just like you did that with your feet," he said.
Follow him on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.