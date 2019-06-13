TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- “We're looking for closure for the family. We're looking for justice for Adrienne,” said Sgt. Ronald Elcock with the Tempe Police Dept.
Six years, and still no justice. Father’s Day marks a tragic anniversary for one Valley family.
[WATCH: 6 years later, no justice for family of Adrienne Salinas]
It's the date Adrienne Salinas disappeared without a trace from her Tempe neighborhood.
The 19-year-old vanished in June of 2013 after crashing her car and calling for a cab.
Her body was found two months later in an Apache Junction wash.
It's a case that shocked the east Valley and still puzzles investigators to this day.
Tempe police have never been able to find the crime scene or identify a suspect. But the department says its detectives have never stopped working on the case.
“It is incredibly frustrating when that's what your detectives work on for years and it's difficult to bring closure to the family in a time frame where you think you would want to,’ said Elcock.
Tempe police have already interviewed hundreds of people, but sas there still may be someone out there with the key to solving this mystery. They're asking if you know something, give them or Silent Witness a call.
