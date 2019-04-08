PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Have you noticed the price of gasoline? The price at the pump is rising due to refinery issues. In Arizona, we have seen some gas stations run completely out of fuel.
NARPRO (Network of Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals) in Phoenix has easy and inexpensive ways to maximize your fuel.
[MAP: 18 gas station skimmers found in Arizona in 2019]
Take good care of your car. Change your air filter when dirty to make sure your engine is in good working order. Doing this will help assure the gasoline in your engine gets burned more efficiently.
Check your tire pressure. A single tire over or under inflated could increase fuel consumption by 5%. Imagine if all four of your tires were improperly inflated! Don’t forget to check the pressure in your spare as well to avoid driving on an unsafe tire in an emergency.
Pay attention while you are driving. Don’t accelerate or brake hard. By anticipating traffic changes, you can apply slow and steady acceleration or braking and your fuel economy could increase up to 20%. Try utilizing cruise control on long trips to maximize this benefit.
Avoid paying extra pennies at the pump by not buying premium gas - unless it is required by your car manufacturer. Purchasing more expensive gasoline will not make your car run better or longer.
Turn off you engine. If you will be idling for more than one minute you are better off shutting the car off and restarting it when you are ready to go. Extremists will even employee this concept while waiting at long stop lights.
Lighten your load. Are you hauling around unnecessary and heavy items in your trunk? Dump that stuff - lowering the weight in your car means the engine doesn’t have to work as hard which translates to better gas mileage that can really add up in the long run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.