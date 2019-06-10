PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews extinguished a first alarm house fire that extended to a vehicle in west Phoenix on Monday afternoon, reported the Phoenix Fire Department.
The fire happened in the area of 30th and Roma avenues.
Our news helicopter was over the scene and could see firefighters on the roof trying to put the fire out.
[PHOTOS: Fire rips through west Phoenix home]
The 911 call initially reported a backyard fire that expanded to the porch.
When firefighter got there, they saw all the occupants of the home outside and found a pickup truck on fire in the backyard.
When the fire spread to the attic of the home, it was immediately raised to a first alarm fire. First alarm fires need additional fire crews and equipment.
Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof.
The fire crews faced obstacles due to gates, tight access and the hot weather.
Despite these challenges, firefighters successfully stopped the fire from reaching surrounding homes.
Fire crews eventually got control on the fire around 4:30 p.m.
While no one was injured by this fire, six people are displaced. Phoenix Fire CR units and Red Cross are helping them find shelter.
