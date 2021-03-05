PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is set to reopen on March 13 for the 2021 season.
Hurricane Harbor closed down last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic like many other amusement parks, water parks, and other businesses.
“We are excited to open our gates and welcome guests back,” said Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix General Manager Donald Spiller. “Hurricane Harbor is Arizona’s favorite waterpark with more than 30 thrilling attractions for the entire family, and coming this summer, the all-new Paradise Island. The health and safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority and we’ve worked to create a fun and safe environment for everyone.”
What you can expect when visiting
- Thermal imaging for temperature checks
- Advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks
- Mobile food ordering
- Hand sanitizer stations
- Social distancing
New for summer 2021
- Paradise Island - a brand new 12,000 square foot activity pool, water volleyball and a water basketball court
Tickets are currently on sale and members will get priority entry and discounts on food and merchandise. To get your tickets or get more information, visit their website here.