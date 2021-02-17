PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix is hiring 500 seasonal workers in preparation for the upcoming 2021 season. The water park will open March 13. Positions will include lifeguards, food and beverage staff, admissions, security, EMTs, and supervisors.

“Six Flags is a world-renowned leader in service and entertainment and we’re looking forward to hiring motivated, responsible individuals to join our team for the 2021 season,” said Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix General Manager Donald Spiller.

Interested applicants can apply online and will be contacted for follow-up interviews. Applicants must be 16 years or older.

Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix to remain closed for 2020 season Six Flags Hurricane Harbor tweeted Tuesday that it will remain closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The waterpark is hoping to rebound after a long 2020 closure due to COVID-19. The park had hoped to reopen late in the season, but tweeted on Aug. 4 that it would remain closed until the 2021 season. At the time, the park said that if you had already bought a season pass for 2020, it would be honored in the 2021 season.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix has more than 30 attractions, including a gravity-defying dueling water roller coaster. Guests can also enjoy an interactive water play structure with an overhead tipping bucket, slides and a 4,700 square-foot splash pool. Don't forget the giant "funnel!" The ride catapults riders into a 45-foot-tall funnel and drops them into a swirling splashdown pool. You can lounge on the winding lazy or splash in the 700,000-gallon wave pool.

And coming this summer? A new attraction called Paradise Island. It's a 12,000-square-foot activity pool with over a quarter of a million gallons of water to keep you cool under the hot summer sun, and a zero-depth entry for little ones. It will also feature a new water volleyball area and a unique water basketball court.

The park is expected to have a number of new hygiene protocols in place to protect guests and employees. "The health and safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority" Spiller has said.

Those protocols could include temperature checks, advanced security screening technology for touchless bag checks and mobile food ordering. Following CDC guidelines, all guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks covering the nose and mouth throughout their visit. (Masks will not be required on water slides, water attractions or in pools.) Trained cleaning teams will also be carrying out extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols throughout the day. All rides, restraints and handrails will be cleaned throughout the day, and team members will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch points, including public seating, tabletops, doors, counters, trash cans, restrooms, deck chairs, life jackets, tubes and rafts. Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand-sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks, and all team member work areas will be regularly sanitized and disinfected.

The park will be open weekends in March, April, and May, for Spring Break March 13 – 21, and then seven days a week beginning May 21. For more information on park hours, slides, attractions and admission prices, go online or call 623-201-2000.