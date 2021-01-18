Generic Crash
TONOPAH, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Six children were thrown from a vehicle following a crash on the highway in Tonopah Monday evening. One of those kids was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

DPS says the three-vehicle collision happened just after 5 p.m. on westbound Interstate 10 near 411th Avenue.

Both westbound lanes of the I-10 were closed to allow a medical helicopter to land. A second medical helicopter landed a few minutes after the first one left. Drivers were urged to use caution in the area.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

 

