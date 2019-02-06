SAN MANUEL, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two sisters suspected of dealing fentanyl in the San Manuel area.
A four-month investigation led to the arrests.
PCSO officials believe 45-year-old Angela Melton of San Manuel was selling fentanyl pills from the convenience store where she worked.
Investigators say the drugs were being delivered to Melton by her sister, 49-year-old Judy Burfield, who lives in Tucson.
“People do not realize just how dangerous fentanyl is. We have seen so many lives lost because of this drug and we are proud of the work our narcotics detectives did to get these drug dealers off the street. San Manuel is much safer today because of their investigation,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb.
Both sisters are facing charges of possession for sale of narcotic drugs and transportation for the sale of narcotic drugs.
Fentanyl is a powerful opioid pain medication. It's about 100 times more powerful than morphine, and about 50 times stronger than heroin.
[RELATED: Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Arizona]
"That is an extremely dangerous, dangerous pill," said Lamb. "It's dangerous for our officers; it's dangerous for our dogs. It's dangerous for people who are using this and consuming this."
Melton's mug shot was released by the PSCO. No photo was available for her sister.
PCSO NARCOTICS UNIT CHARGES TWO SISTERS IN CONNECTION TO A FENTANYL OPERATION IN SAN MANUELThe Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit completed a four-month investigation after receiving information about... https://t.co/DUgwfmUurm— Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) February 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.