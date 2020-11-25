WINDOW ROCK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Navajo Police Department needs your help to find two sisters who disappeared from their uncle’s home in Fort Defiance over the weekend.
According to police, 7-year-old Jayda John and 14-year-old Jaylee Spencer were taken by their uncle’s girlfriend. Police have identified her as Kristy Marie Pinal.
Police say the girls had their mom’s permission to stay with their uncle in Fort Defiance Saturday night. They vanished the next day, along with Pinal and her 3-month-old baby. The uncle reportedly told police he had gone out to haul wood and when he got back, Pinal, the baby, and his nieces were gone.
Pinal reportedly called the girls’ mom Sunday and told her that she was with her parents in Whiteriver, which is about three hours southwest of Fort Defiance. According to police, Pinal said she would have Jayda and Jaylee back that night. It did not happen.
The sisters were reported missing on Monday. The president and vice president of the Navajo Nation on Tuesday posted flyers on Facebook -- one with a photo of Jayda and Jaylee, and another of Pinal and a car similar to the one she's believed to be driving.
Jayda John, 7
- 4 feet tall
- 50 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
Jaylee Spencer, 14
- 5 feet, 4 inches tall
- 130 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Eczema on both her arms
Kristy Marie Pinal, 29
- 5 feet, 2 inches tall
- 120 pounds
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Possibly driving a 1998 green Saturn SL1 four-door sedan
The Navajo Police Department says it has reached out to authorities in Whiteriver, and submitted information about Jayda, Jaylee and Pinal to the National Crime Information Center.
If you have any information about where Jayda, Jaylee, and Pinal might be, please call the Navajo Police Department at 928-871-6111 or 928-871-6112.