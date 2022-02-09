GLOBE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Family and friends are preparing to lay a beloved member of the Globe community, longtime firefighter Jacob Haas, to rest. So many people lined the route from the Pinal County Medical Examiner in Florence to Globe Tuesday morning. Haas would have been 26 years old on Thursday.

Haas’ family spent Wednesday at the funeral home. It was the first time his sister, Kaitlyn, was able to see Jacob since the accident.

Since high school, Jacob has been a member of the Tri-City Fire District, serving the community he grew up and lived in. “He knew from when he was little that’s what he wanted to do, to be just like my mom,” Kaitlyn said.

Kaitlyn said Jacob followed in his mother’s footsteps, and she was a firefighter there for almost two decades. “That was his whole world. He loved helping people and being there for them. He loved everything about it. The rush of actually fighting fires, he was so proud of what he did,” Kaitlyn said.

Jacob died Sunday evening in a backhoe accident. Kaitlyn said he was leveling land, planning to build a house for his fiancé and two young boys. He got too close to the edge of a hill and fell. His seven-year-old son was with him and ran to Kaitlyn for help.

“We just looked down the hill, and the backhoe was down there upside down, so my father, my nephew, and I found him,” she said. “The most helpless feeling in the entire world,” she continued.

Family members, friends, neighbors, and fellow firefighters lined the route from the Pinal County Medical Examiner in Florence to the funeral home in Globe.

“It’s been manageable with the community. They’ve been nonstop just here for us. The outpouring of messages and phone calls and then the support when we brought him home yesterday was just unimaginable,” she said.

Jacob’s public funeral will be held Saturday. The community is also stepping up to help. They’re hosting a softball tournament in support of his fiancé and two sons, and it will be held Sunday, February 27th. For more information on the softball tournament, click here. There’s also a GoFundMe to support Haas' family. Click here if you would like to donate.