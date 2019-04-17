PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of a 19-year-old man found shot to death in a stranger's south Phoenix driveway last week wants the killer or killers to turn themselves in.
Police have not identified a suspect or suspects.
The victim, Jacob Pacheco, was found late the morning of Thursday, April 11 in the driveway of a home in the neighborhood north of Seventh Avenue and Dobbins Road. He had been shot at least once.
Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department are investigating this case as a homicide.
Pacheco's family is pleading for answers and for the public to send any information they might have to police.
Detectives are not saying if Pacheco was shot in the area where he was found or if the killer(s) dumped his body there.
Pacheco’s family said the young man was going through a hard time in his life, struggled with addiction, didn’t have a place to live, or a job. They had tried to get him to stay with them.
"He's not just that kid running amok on the streets," Lanette Pacheco, his oldest sister said. "He was a loving, caring person and, you know, he wanted to make something of himself. But some people get lost." =
"Regardless of what he was doing, he did not deserve to go out the way he did," she continued.
She says the hardest part is knowing that Pacheco's body was found next to a trash can.
"The fact that they threw him next to a trash [can] like he's nothing," Lanette said tearfully. "They threw him out there like nobody loved him, and he has all this support."
The last time Lanette saw Pacheco was last month.
"He always wanted to make somebody laugh, and he's just always thinking about the people around him," she said.
His nieces and nephews were in tears today as Lanette talked to Arizona's Family.
"Who was he with?" Lanette asked. "Did anyone see him that morning?"
She believes somebody has information that can help police catch his killer.
Phoenix police ask if you have any information to call 480-Witness it 480-Testigo.
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn an award up to $1,000.
