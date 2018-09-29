Sing High Chop Suey House in Phoenix closes after 90 years

It's the end of an era.
A downtown Phoenix landmark is closing its doors Sunday after 90 years of business.
Sing High Chop Suey House has been owned by the Lee family for three generations, and it's been a Valley favorite for decades.
But on Sunday, Sept. 30, Sing High Chop Suey House will close, at least at its current downtown Phoenix location.
The Chinese restaurant has moved twice since opening. For the past 37 years, the restaurant has been located on Madison Street between Central and First Avenue.
Now, the current building that houses the restauant has been sold. But at this time, there are no plans to open at a new location.
On Friday, the restaurant posted this statement on its facebook page:
"To all of our great customers, thank you for the tremendous response the last few weeks! It proves what we have known all along- you all are the greatest! We are down to our last few days of business... Thank you to the greatest customers on earth!"
Earlier this week, customers began asking to sign the walls of the restaurant.
Well, that took off and now the interior walls are covered with heartfelt messages from longtime customers.
On Facebook, hundreds of people left comments about the great memories they will have of the restaurant.
Comments included:
"All the staff knew my family."
"Love me some Sing High. My boys grew up on it too!"
"Best pork fried rice and chop suey ever."
"Thank you for being the best Chinese food in Arizona. Thank you for the great service and amazing family memories. You all will be missed!"
"Thank you all for the years of making us all feel like family. We created lots of memories in your restaurant. Watched your kids grow there in the restaurant, shared family tragedies and my family’s happiest moments too. You will be missed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.