PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Law enforcement is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man from Phoenix who has a medical condition, and a Silver Alert was issued.
Jeremiah Frazier was last seen in the area of 24th Street and Broadway Road on May 12. He has a condition that may cause him to appear confused or disoriented. He's described as 6' 1", about 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Missing and Unidentified Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121. The after-hours number is (602) 262-6141. Detective Somershoe #6395 and Sergeant Gilligan #7172 are on the case.
Silver Alerts are sent out when a person older than 65 or a person with a cognitive or mental disability goes missing, and their life appears to be in danger.