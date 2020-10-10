PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Silent Witness is reaching out to the public for help solving a deadly shooting that happened after a Phoenix house party nearly three weeks ago. The victim was just 19-year-old. Silent Witness put out a flyer about the incident Saturday morning.
Andres Franco was shot and killed at about 3:30 the morning of Sunday, Sept. 20. He had been at a house party in the area of 51st Avenue and Camelback Road. While police have not released any information about a possible suspect, investigators said Franco was involved in “a verbal altercation” with somebody shortly before the shooting. It's not clear what sparked that argument.
Franco was founded wounded at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police said several people were leaving by the time officers got to the house. Video shot later that morning showed at least half a dozen people who had been detained sitting on the sidewalk inside the crime scene tape.
If you know anything about what happened at that house party, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Not only can you remain anonymous, but you also could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if your information pans out.