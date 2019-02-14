PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Silent Witness is hoping to track down a driver who struck and killed a mother who was walking with her three children.
On Monday, Feb. 4, at about 6:45 p.m., 45-year-old Juana Hernandez-Diaz was walking northbound on the sidewalk of 71st Avenue with her three children.
When they reached the intersection of Missouri Avenue, they crossed northbound in a marked crosswalk.
That's when a car driving westbound on Missouri Avenue crossed the intersection, hitting Hernandez-Diaz. She did not survive.
The driver did not stop at the scene.
Silent Witness has released a photo of a car that is similar to the suspect vehicle. It's a dark blue 2006 to 2009 Lexus ES350 sedan.
The car had a broken driver’s side headlight. There is also likely to be hood and bumper damage from the incident.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
