PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Silent Witness is hoping you can help police catch the man who robbed a Phoenix Circle K in the middle of a Friday afternoon last month.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on April 26, at the store on Seventh Street and Coral Gables Drive, which is south of Greenway Parkway.
Silent Witness released surveillance video of the suspect.
According to police, that person is a Hispanic man about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing roughly 135 pounds. He had a mustache and beard, and was wearing a black shirt with a white design that looks like a Storm Trooper (Star Wars) helmet and black shorts.
It’s not clear if he was armed, but police said his hand was near the waistband of his shorts when he walked into the store and demanded cash from the employee at the register.
Police did not say how much money he got away with.
If you recognize the man in the video and photos, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You can remain anonymous and you might be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Silent Witness has helped make nearly 8,000 arrests since 1979 and paid out almost $2.6 million in rewards.
