PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Silent Witness is asking the public for help finding a man wanted in connection with a case of aggravated assault. The agency released a photo of Demario Padilla, 23, Tuesday morning.
The alleged assault happened in October 2019 in the area south of 19th and Dunlap avenues in Phoenix. No details about the incident were immediately available.
According to Silent Witness, investigators also want to talk to Padilla about a case of public sexual indecency from April 2020.
Padilla is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs about 175 pounds. He has long braided hair and several tattoos on his arms.
If you know where Padilla might be, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).