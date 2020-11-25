PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Silent Witness is hoping some extra crash will lead to more porch pirate arrests.

From Wednesday until Christmas Day, the organization will offer rewards for information that leads to the arrests of people who steals packages that are dropped off at a home or business. Silent Witness usually only offers rewards for felony crimes and these thefts are usually misdemeanors. The rewards for porch pirates are up to $250. All tipster can be anonymous.

Anyone with information about a package theft can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)