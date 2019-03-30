PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix Silent Witness Program needs your help to find two men who stole cash from a register at a Jack In The Box on Saturday, Feb. 23 around 1:30 p.m.
The Jack in the Box is located at 4313 W. Thomas Road in Phoenix.
The suspects were standing behind a customer in line at a register, according to Silent Witness.
[WATCH: Rewards on the table for info in recent robberies]
One of the suspects offered to pay for the customer’s order, but when the employee opened the register, both suspects reached into it and grabbed money.
One suspect pushed a customer and employees as they tried to stop the suspects from running away.
Both suspects are Hispanic males, between the ages of 22 and 28. Both have mustaches.
One suspect was wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants, and a black hat.
The other suspect was wearing a blue jacket, dark pants, and a Cardinals hat.
Silent Witness also needs your help finding a man who, armed with a knife, stole lottery tickets from a Phoenix Circle K earlier this month.
It happened at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at the Circle K at 3101 W. Northern Avenue in Phoenix.
The suspect is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 140 pounds and around 18 to 22 years old, Silent Witness said.
The suspect was wearing black pants, a black long-sleeve shirt, a white and purple hat, blue bandanna and white shoes.
If you have any information about either of these cases, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.
