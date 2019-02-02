MESA (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for three men suspected of committing an armed robbery last week in Mesa.
The incident was reported Jan. 26 around 8:30 p.m. near Broadway and S. Dobson roads, according to Silent Witness.
Three suspects entered the store and confronted the clerk and a girl at gunpoint. One of the suspects acted as a lookout while the other two jumped over the counter, took cellphones from the victims and demanded money from the cash register and safe, according to Silent Witness.
The suspects took cash and cigarettes before leaving from the store, heading eastbound.
The first suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 18 to 20 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a black ski mask, black gloves, jeans and was armed with a black revolver.
The second suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall to 6 feet tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a baseball hat, black ski mask, black gloves, a black leather jacket, white shirt, dark jeans and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
The third suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build. He had a black shirt covering his face, black gloves, a black shirt, dark pants, and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.
Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.
