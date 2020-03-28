PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Silent Witness is looking for two men who took a victim's bicycle while waiting at a bus stop near McDowell Road and 24th Street.
The incident took place on Jan. 22, 2020 around noon. Silent Witness released surveillance video showing the robbery.
The two suspects are described as Hispanic males. One was wearing a red jacket, white pants, and red shoes. The other was wearing a green jacket and dark pants.
If you have any information that could identify either of the two suspects, call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.) There is a reward of up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.