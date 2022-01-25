Burglars tunneled into family-owned Phoenix pharmacies to steal oxycodone

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The search is on for a pair of suspects who broke into two family-owned pharmacies not through a door or window, but by tunneling in through neighboring businesses. The burglaries happened in November and December, but Silent Witness shared three photos of the suspects Tuesday. One of the photos shows a distinctive design on the back of one suspect’s hoodie.
According to Silent Witness, S & G Pharmacy at 32nd and Peoria avenues and MG Pharmacy near 40th Avenue and Bell Road were hit during the overnight hours. Police say the suspect tunneled in and stole “large amounts of oxycodone.”
The pharmacies, both of which are independent, are about 5 miles apart. The Facebook page for S & G Pharmacy says it has been in business since 1988. MG Pharmacy’s website says it has been operating since 1986.
MG Pharmacy, which is located in a medical complex, told Arizona’s Family that this is not the first time somebody has broken into the store. That’s why the business had installed safety glass and bars on the windows. “There’s no way they were getting in through there,” a spokesperson said.
And they didn’t. According to MG Pharmacy, the burglars busted into the store from the dental suite next door. “That is what the opioid crisis does,” MG Pharmacy told us. The company spokesperson said the burglars took hydrocodone and oxycodone but “didn’t touch” the morphine that was right next to the oxy. "They took every single drug that began with the letter 'O,'" MG Pharmacy said.
Surveillance video shows the suspects leaving the complex. One appears to jump the fence and then catch a bag their partner tossed to them. The first person ran away as the other climbed over the fence and followed.
If you have any information about the MG Pharmacy burglary, which happened around Veterans Day, or the one at S & G Pharmacy in December, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).