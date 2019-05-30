SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The City of Scottsdale will be setting up temporary signage this week to discourage giving to panhandlers.
“The city has certainly been seeing a rise in complaints from the public about panhandling activity at intersections,” said Kelly Corsette, a spokesperson for the City of Scottsdale.
The city will be placing 20 signs at five different intersections.
The signs read: “It’s OK to say no to panhandlers.” They also encourage people to give to agencies that help folks in need.
“We want people to see this sign and say, ‘You know what? I’m not going to give money to this person right here.’ It may feel good in the moment, but it ‘s not going to really do much to help the bigger problem,” Corsette said.
But for those who have spent time on the streets, the issue is complicated.
“There are people who are abusing this panhandling thing for their own profit,” said Donald Blackketter, who’s been holding a sign for a breakfast restaurant for four years on the corner of Shea Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.
Blackketter says he’s spoken to a lot of panhandlers at that intersection, and sees both sides of the issue.
“There are a lot of people out there who do need that help because they’re really struggling,” Blackketter said.
Meanwhile, panhandling remains legal, as it’s protected speech under the First Amendment.
Corsette says the City of Scottsdale is opposed to panhandling because it creates a distraction for drivers and can pose a safety risk to people asking for money amid traffic.
I always say no to them! They are old enough to get a job! If anything I give them a bottle water, with some of them after I leave tend to leave it and go some where else to ask for money. I also something give them food, which I have seen them eat it. But other that no money what so ever
Ohhh, the liberals' wrath is going to rain down upon Scottsdale... This will be fun to watch.
