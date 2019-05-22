SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A Sierra Vista man has been arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old.
Alexander Leever, 24, faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Monday, May 20, police received information from a third party that Leever was having a sexual relationship with the teen.
Police say additional information revealed that the relationship had been going on for a few months.
On Monday, May 20, officers searched Leever's home, and reportedly found several pieces of "evidence," according to police.
Leever was taken into custody Tuesday, May 20.
He was booked into the Cochise County Jail and was ordered held on a $1,500 bond.
Could not get girl his own age[crying]
