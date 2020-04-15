SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police have arrested a Sierra Vista man for alleged sex crimes with a child. Cody Ground, 32, faces charges of sexual conduct with a minor, sexual assault, and molestation of a child.
The Sierra Vista Police Department said Ground's arrest came after a month-long investigation into a report that a child had been sexually assaulted three years ago.
Detectives began the investigation when a mother reported that her ex-boyfriend had sexually assaulted her child. Through the investigation, detectives established probable cause to arrest Ground. He was taken into custody on April 14.
Ground was booked into Cochise County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Sierra Vista is located in far southern Arizona, southeast of Tucson.