FILE - This June 20, 2014, file photo, shows a Southwest Key program sign in Brownsville, Texas. A provider of shelters for immigrant children is looking to reopen two facilities that the state of Arizona forced it to shutter last year because of issues with employee background checks and allegations of abuse. Southwest Key has filed applications to reopen a facility in downtown Phoenix and one in an outer suburb where employees were investigated for child abuse but never charged. The nonprofit filed the applications in June and July. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)