PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After the historic government shutdown, employment experts said it is becoming more difficult to get new people to apply for federal jobs.
"You're expected to get a stable paycheck twice a month, you're going to get the benefits package... and when that's not happening, that's going to compromise a lot of your justifications as to why you are there," said Ryan Naylor, President of the job marketing website Localworks.com.
Naylor said one of the biggest impacts of the shutdown is not from the current federal workforce, but from those who once hoped to join it.
"It might sway them to start looking at moving over to the private sector," he told Arizona’s Family.
That means Naylor and his team have some work to do.
Going forward, he expects his help will be needed to make federal jobs more appealing to the public.
"Our impact is working with these government agencies to say 'it's time to tell a different story than what you used to tell.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.