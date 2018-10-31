(3TV/CBS 5) − Retirement is all about comfort and financial freedom. Downsizing becomes a big part of the retirement process.
Some opt to go from owning a home to a renting one. Census figures show baby boomers are the fastest growing group of renters.
What makes renting so attractive to those in that age range is the convenience of amenities: restaurants, shopping, gyms, things you would normally have to travel to are now the same building or within walking distance.
A lot of the new rental communities are popping up in the Valley right now marketing all renters, even older ones. When it comes to retiring, some want to relocate to an entirely different place from where they grew up, worked, and raised their families.
It all comes down to easy living. Financial planners say the decision making process of renting versus buying is almost the same for millenials and baby boomers.
"If you can think about it this way, both groups of people are going through change," says Lennard van der Feltz of Pinnacle Financial Advisors. "If you are younger and you are still figuring out your career, then renting is good. If you are older and you are getting out of your career, then renting is good too. As part of the financial planning work that we do, we help people make those decisions based on their financial means."
The advice is the same for everyone, make sure you have enough money to do whichever option you chose.
With what the rental rate is anyone owning a home is foolish for starting to rent. My house is costing me less than $1000 a month yet any rental that would come close to the same space and convenience would be over $2000.
