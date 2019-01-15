GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A shortage of school bus drivers has become a nationwide problem, and Arizona, with its low wages for public school staff, is no exception.
In Gilbert, the Lincoln family has been dealing with school bus problems since the school year started in the fall.
Amerein Lincoln, a mother of two Gilbert Public School students, say there have been multiple days between the start of school and Christmas Break when there wasn’t a bus to bring her kids from school.
Now, after Christmas break, she says the kids are having trouble getting to school, since their regular bus driver retired at the end of 2018.
Lincoln says she has called the district transportation office numerous times but doesn’t get an answer when she asks why the bus for her children is always late or isn’t showing up.
The lack of communication leaves her wondering about her high school daughter and junior high school son who have to get on the bus after she and her husband leave for work.
If the bus doesn’t pick up her kids, they are stranded at home.
“I’m worrying at my desk at 7 a.m. thinking, ‘did they pick the kids up yet?' Am I getting a text message in five minutes saying it hasn’t come yet?'" Lincoln said.
Arizona’s Family made multiple calls to Gilbert Public Schools for comment but our calls were not returned.
Our news crews waited at the corner where Lincoln’s kids board the bus to see if the buses would arrive.
Lincoln’s daughter's high school bus, scheduled for 6:42 a.m. arrived promptly on time, and shuttled the students to school.
Her son’s junior high school bus, scheduled for 7:15 a.m., arrived 17 minutes late at 7:32 a.m.
Lincoln’s son, Kevin, says his bus is usually 15 minutes late, and some days the bus doesn’t arrive until 8 a.m.
Lincoln says the late buses are a “constant thing,” and that the problem forces her or husband to leave work to give the kids a ride or they can’t get to school.
“I have to make that executive decision. Do I call my husband? Do I tell him ‘hey I’ve let them stay home an extra day because it didn’t come?' It’s just a lot more stress than we needed right now,” Lincoln said.
Across the Valley, other school districts are facing their own driver shortage problems.
The Washington Elementary School District is short 37 drivers, while nearby Deer Valley Unified Schools are reportedly short 40 drivers.
Lincoln says she wishes school bus drivers made more money, with the hope that a higher wage would mean fewer open bus driver jobs.
