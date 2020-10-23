PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - We're learning more about a short-term rental party that turned violent early last Sunday.

Police said the party was happening when shots rang out in the neighborhood near 56th Street and Bell Road. Officers found about 100 shell casings.

"We're pretty shaken up this week," said Michael Nelson, who lives in the neighborhood. "It sounded like a war zone, essentially."

North Phoenix homes and cars full of bullets holes following weekend shooting Several cars and houses in the neighborhood have bullet holes in them. Phoenix police said there was a party at a short-term rental when the shots were fired.

Police said they made one arrest when called to the neighborhood, a man they think had just left the party Sunday. They didn't say he fired any shots, but he was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and forgery-possession of a forged instrument.

No one has been been arrested for the shooting, which sent one man to the hospital.

He's okay, but there's still many angry neighbors with bullet holes in their houses.

"The City of Phoenix requires owners of short-term rentals to register with the city," said Thomas Galvin, Real Estate Attorney with Rose Law Group.

The city said the home was not registered at the time of the shooting, but it is now. Officers also issued a loud party notice Sunday.

The homeowner did not want to comment but said a company called Vacasa manages his rental.

A spokesperson with Vacasa said it apologizes for the disruption, and it's taken the short-term rental off it's website.

"I don't think they'll be held liable," said Galvin. "It's just the property owner who would be held liable."

"We just don't want this to happen to anyone else's neighborhood," said Nelson.