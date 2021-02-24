NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after police say he led them on a short chase and was then shot by Navajo Police Department officers on Wednesday.
It all started just after noon when some called 911 about an armed man in St. Michaels, a community on the Navajo Nation near the Arizona-New Mexico border. When officers showed up, the man drove off. They chased after him but it didn't last long because officers used a "tire deflation device" to bring the vehicle to a stop. The man got out and then pointed the gun at officers, who then shot him, investigators said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. No officers were hurt.
The FBI and the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation are looking into the shooting. The suspect's name and the names of the officers haven't been released.
This is reportedly the fifth officer-involved shooting outside of Maricopa County in 2021 and the 14th overall in the state.