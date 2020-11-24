SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- St. Vincent de Paul opened their sixth location earlier this month just in time for the holiday season.
The new shop is at 4857 E. Greenway Road Suite B in Scottsdale. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. if you want to shop or donate.
The shop carries furniture, clothing, art, appliances, books, and more. Something for everyone at a great affordable price.
Every dollar spent in the store goes back to supporting charity work and to help families in need.
To donate, you can drop off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the back of their stores. If you would prefer a pick-up, you can schedule one online here.
For locations of other stores, click here.