EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An El Mirage man is facing more than three dozen charges after investigators said he shot at law enforcement at least five times in a span of nearly five months. Thankfully, no one was hurt. The Department of Public Safety said the shooting spree involving Saul Ballardo started on Aug. 12 when he opened fire on a Maricopa County Sheriff's deputy who was talking to somebody on the railroad tracks near 113th and Grand avenues. He fired his gun three times while driving in his Honda Accord, court documents said.

Suspect on the loose after bullet hits DPS vehicle in El Mirage DPS says a trooper made contact with an abandoned truck on the overpass near the U.S. 60 and Grand in El Mirage.

On the night of Oct. 25, Ballardo fired at an ADOT enforcement captain working security at a Youngtown QuikTrip on Grand Avenue near 113th Avenue. The shooting happened after he had a brief conversation with her. The bullet ended up near the front door. Two days later, DPS said Ballardo shot at their trooper sitting inside a patrol vehicle with the emergency lights on. The bullet hit the driver's side door.

Shots fired near law enforcement for a second night in a row in El Mirage Due to a similar call involving a DPS troopers patrol car being struck by a bullet in the same area less than 24-hours ago, the US Marshalls and DPS responded to the area to assist El Mirage police with the investigation.

On Dec. 27, investigators said Ballardo shot at five police officers who had stopped somebody in the El Mirage area. After the shooting, DPS said he flew his drone in the area and then took off. Three days later, he again shot at El Mirage Police officers when they were responding to an "active alarm" call in the city, detectives said. A short time later, Ballardo then flew his drone nearby and came close to hitting a DPS helicopter, according to DPS.

Investigators used the drone to track him back to his home and that's where he was arrested. Detectives said they found a stolen gun used in the shootings in Ballardo's Honda. DPS said the shootings put law enforcement in fear of their safety and forced holiday DUI patrols to end early. Ballardo was booked on numerous charges, including terrorism and aggravated assault on officers with a deadly weapon.