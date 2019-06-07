Shooting on Tucson’s NW side leaves one dead
TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Tucson’s northwest side on Friday, June 7.

According to information from the PCSD, one person is dead after the shooting in the 8000 block of North Country Home Lane, near Camino de Oeste and Cortaro Farms Road.

Investigators say this is an isolated incident and the public is in no further danger.

No further details were immediately available. 

 

