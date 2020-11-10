PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Monday night.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near 41st Avenue and Buckeye around 10 p.m.
When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. Phoenix fire pronounced her dead on scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Police are asking if you have any information about this shooting, to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.