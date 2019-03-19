PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people dead and three hurt early Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, two people were found dead at the scene.
They said three other men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, a 22-year-old, 29-year-old and 50-year-old. They were all rushed to a local hospital.
The Phoenix Police Department is actively investigating the shooting.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to this breaking news story on Arizona's Family.
