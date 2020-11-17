PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four people were shot in south Phoenix on Tuesday night and one of the victims has died, according to police.
The gunshots rang out in the area of Seventh and Southern avenues around 8 p.m. Police said somebody drove one of the victims to a nearby urgent care center. Another victim was dropped off at Maricopa County Medical Center. The third victim was taken to an unknown hospital. The fourth victim died at the scene, police said.
Investigators are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. Police didn't release any information about a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)